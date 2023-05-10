Spring Harvest Festival at Phoenix High School

PHOENIX, Ore. – Phoenix High School hosted its first Spring Harvest Festival Tuesday morning.

It was an agricultural career fair for elementary students in the Phoenix-Talent School District.

The students got to learn about taking care of animals, riding a horse, even getting out and planting a garden.

“The kids really like the ice cream stand, because they give out ice cream, anything with free food. but they are also kind of everywhere you know. You look at that there are animals. They love the animals because who doesn’t like animals come on”, said Alexis Roger, Phoenix High School junior.

Phoenix High School students volunteered for the event and were supported by staff and some local businesses.

