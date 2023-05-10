Tori McConnell wins Miss Indian World 2023

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A Yurok and Karuk tribe member, Tori McConnell took home the title of Miss Indian World 2023.

The Miss Indian World pageant is a cultural title for young indigenous women from around North America.

It was a week-long exchange of ideas, traditions and goodwill among young women.

“It was like I am just going to go here and express myself and express all the work I have don over the course of my life to become the person I am today”, said Tori McConnell.

McConnell said she would also like to pursue a masters degree, while she continues to travel as a goodwill ambassador for the Native American community.

Miss Indian World is crowned each year by The Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Big congrats to Tori.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.