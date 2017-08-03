Stabbing investigation underway in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is arrested for a stabbing in Grants pass. The Department of Public Safety responded to an assault along the 300 block of SW Burgess Street Wednesday, shortly after 5 p.m. They found 41 year old David Cole on the ground with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say they arrested Kevin Coussens. They believe he was in an argument with Cole. He is being charged with Assault 1 and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
The case is still under investigation. If you have any information you’re urged to call police.
