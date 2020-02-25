Stage set for Democratic debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The stage is set for Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate in South Carolina.
Seven Democratic candidates for president will take this stage in Charleston.
Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren will be side-by-side inside the Gaillard Center.
It’s the Democratic Party’s second debate in a week and its last ahead of Saturday’s primary vote in the Palmetto State.
It’s also the final debate before Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states and one U.S. territory will turn out to vote.