Stagnant Air advisory in place for Jackson County and Josephine County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– The National Weather Service is expecting air stagnation over much of the region this week.

That could mean you won’t be able to use your wood stove.

Jackson County Environmental Public Health said they expect to see more pollution in the air because of a high pressure system moving in.

The air stagnation advisory starts at 7 p.m. Monday night and will continue through Friday morning.

Jon Wright from Jackson County Environmental Public Health said, “if you have a wood stove that’s not certified, a certified wood stove or a fireplace insert, you’re not allowed to use it during an air stagnation advisory.”

Wright said EPA certified stoves and fireplaces are okay to use.

The hotline for wood stove use in Jackson County is 541-776-9000.

Wright said the hotline is updated every day.

If you’re not sure if you can use your stove, it’s best to call your county directly.