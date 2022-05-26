State grants funds to restore historic building damaged in the Almeda Fire

TALENT, Ore. – A historic garage that was severely damaged in the Almeda Fire will receive state funding to help rebuild.

The concrete walls of the Malmgren Garage are all that’s left after the September 2020 wildfire. Ever since then, the “Rebuild the Garage” project has been up and running in an attempt to raise funds for the 98-year-old building.

On May 26, 2022, it was announced that the Urban Renewal Agency of the City of Talent would be granted $200,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to restore the building. The award was matched with over $1.7 million.

The project is one of several across the state that received financial awards, including buildings in Lakeview, Coos Bay, Chiloquin, Gold Bean, Klamath Falls, and Sutherlin.

To learn more about the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant or the Oregon Main Street Network, visit www.oregonheritage.org