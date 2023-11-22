State judge rules that Measure 114 violates Oregon Constitution

Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled that Measure 114 is lawful under the U.S. Constitution, finding that large-capacity magazines are not commonly used for self-defense and a permit-to-purchase system is constitutional. That ruling is also being appealed.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio ruled that two major provisions of Measure 114 violate Article 1, Section 27 of the state’s constitution: “The people shall have the right to bear arms for the defence [sic] of themselves, and the State, but the Military shall be kept in strict subordination to the civil power.”

In the ruling, Raschio said that Measure 114 “does not increase public safety,” despite arguments from state lawyers that the new regulations were intended to reduce mass shootings, homicides and suicides. He stated that the 30-day window to process a gun permit application would allegedly prevent Oregonians from properly defending themselves from an imminent threat.

Raschio also argued that “Nearly all people who own large capacity magazines are reasonable gunowners who are not identifiable risks to their community nor cast an unjustifiable risk or threat of harm to other citizens.” He stated that the large-capacity magazine ban wouldn’t deter shooters who could simply carry multiple 10-round magazines and reload quickly.

The language of Measure 114 “regarding ‘change’ and ‘permanently alter’ clearly unduly burdens the right to bear arms” under the state constitution, according to the court ruling.