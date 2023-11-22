Suspect at large after killing 1, injuring another in Riddle Monday night

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 22, 2023

RIDDLE, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen leaving the area where a Grants Pass man was killed and another injured Monday night in Riddle.

According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received calls around 11:30 p.m. Monday about a shooting near Main Street and East Third Avenue.

Deputies say Devonte Lovell Clark, 20 of Grants Pass, died at the scene.

A second Grants Pass man had a gunshot wound to the arm.  He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are currently looking for Gauge Douglas James Main, 19 of Riddle, who they say left the scene of the shooting after stealing a silver 2017 Honda Civic with Oregon license plate 276PAT.

The Sheriff’s Office says Main should be considered armed and dangerous.  If you see him or the stolen car, call 911.

Taylar Ansures
