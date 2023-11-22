Suspect at large after killing 1, injuring another in Riddle Monday night

RIDDLE, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen leaving the area where a Grants Pass man was killed and another injured Monday night in Riddle.

According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received calls around 11:30 p.m. Monday about a shooting near Main Street and East Third Avenue.

Deputies say Devonte Lovell Clark, 20 of Grants Pass, died at the scene.

A second Grants Pass man had a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are currently looking for Gauge Douglas James Main, 19 of Riddle, who they say left the scene of the shooting after stealing a silver 2017 Honda Civic with Oregon license plate 276PAT.

The Sheriff’s Office says Main should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or the stolen car, call 911.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.