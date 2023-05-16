State Republican Senators walk out for 10th day

SALEM, Ore.– State Senate Republicans continued their walkouts for a 10th day Monday, after weekend negotiations between Democrats and Republicans failed to produce a solution.

Senate Republicans said in a statement Monday, that weekend negotiations were not done in good faith.

Three senators reached 10 unexcused absences from the legislature Monday, according to Democrats.

Under Measure 113, that would make them ineligible to run for re-election.

But one of those three senators, Klamath Falls Republican Dennis Linthicum, told us last week he thinks the measure is unconstitutional.

He said, “I think that amendment, frankly, is unconstitutional given the rest of our remedy for free speech, protest and whatnot.”

Republicans said House Bill 2002 is one of the main reasons they refuse to participate in the legislative session.

They believe it would negatively impact gender affirming health care.

One of them called that bill a “dramatic assault against parents and parental rights.”

Ashland Democrat Jeff Golden said there is a lot of misinformation about what the bill would actually do if passed.

Golden believes Republicans are trying to run out the clock on a number of bills in the legislative session.

