Medford murder suspect Austin McLeod found guilty

Posted by Derek Strom May 15, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.– Austin McLeod was found guilty of murder in a trial that lasted all of last week.

McLeod was found guilty of second degree murder, first degree robbery and second degree abuse of a corpse, among others.

McLeod was arrested in 2021 along with two other former wildland firefighters, in connection with the death of 24-year-old Aaron Stitt.

Police said his body was stuffed into a fridge after he was killed.

Police said the suspects Austin McLeod, Dylan McLeod and Brycen Scofield, used a wrench or a hammer to kill him.

23-year-old Dylan McLeod’s trial begins in August and 20-year-old Brycen Scofield will go to trial in October.

Austin McLeod will be sentenced later this month.

