Section of State Route 96 reopens with limitations after the McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A highway that was closed due to the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County is now partially open, with some limits.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release Thursday morning:

Today, August 11, 2022 beginning at 10:00AM, State Route 96 will be OPEN to piloted traffic from Beaver Creek to Kohl Creek.

**Expect delays of at least 30 minutes.**

Residents that live along State Route 96 will be allowed to visit their property after being granted access through Siskiyou Environmental Health. Residents will have access to their property from 7AM-7PM after meeting with Environmental Health.

Environmental Health will be staged at the Collier Rest Area from 8AM-5PM Thursday, August 11th and Friday, August 12th to facilitate access to properties. If you are unable to connect with Siskiyou County Environmental Health and need to reach someone on Saturday or Sunday, please call Shannon Vanilla at 530-591-3084.

The areas impacted by fire damage still remain under the Health Order from Siskiyou County Public Health Officer issued on 7/30/2022.

The Klamath National Forest closure order remains in effect. All other roadways in the area remain closed due to numerous safety hazards in the area. Roadways off State Route 96 remain under evacuation order; however, crews are actively working to clear hazards for safe return. We will update the public as hazards are cleared.