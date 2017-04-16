State Senator Alan DeBoer holds town hall meeting

Jacksonville, Ore., — New Southern Oregon State Senator Alan DeBoer toured through the Rogue Valley today to talk with residents and hear their concerns.
Old City Hall in Jacksonville was filled with people for a town hall meeting with the senator.
While some were there with specific issues they were passionate about, others say they were just interested to see how the new senator is doing in Salem.
“It’s really one of the core local issues that we’re facing right now is the housing crisis, and there’s a lot of aspects to that and I think a lot of work to be done at the local level.” said Evan Lasley.
“it’s good to get new eyes, and ears, and spokeman for us in Salem, and so I was just very inquisitive for what he had to bring us.” said Phyllis Fletcher.
Senator DeBoer also held a town hall meeting in Ashland earlier in the day.
The Ashland businessman took over Senator Alan Bates’ seat this year.