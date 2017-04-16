Home
27th annual bike swap in Ashland

Ashland, Ore., — The Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission held its annual bike swap this afternoon.

With over 200 bikes and biking gear to choose from, you could say the 27th annual event was quite a success.

All the proceeds from the event fund bike safety education in the Rogue Valley.

“We usually end up getting about 500 people through the door each year to buy and just look at bikes.” said Recreation Superintedent, Rachel Dials.

The event is made possible thanks to RVTD, The City of Ashland Fire Department, police department and the transportation commission.

