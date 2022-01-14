OHA’s weekly COVID numbers show sharp increase in cases, hospitalizations

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 latest weekly report showed a record-smashing number of daily cases, surging hospitalizations, and a sharp rise in death with extremely high levels of positive COVID-19 tests.

The OHA said during the week of Monday, January 3 through Sunday, January 9, case counts were six times higher than two weeks before and three times higher than the previous pandemic record for weekly cases.

“There were 486 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, compared to 290 last week – a 68% increase,” the OHA said. “There were 113 reported COVID-19-related deaths, up from 89 last week.”

Reported test results increased 89%, from 136,474 to 258,574.

With a large number of cases and hospitalizations, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on healthcare workers by avoiding emergency rooms if possible. If you’re looking for non-emergency treatment, call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. If you’re not sure where to go, call 211. You can find a test here.