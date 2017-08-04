Staying safe in the extreme heat

Medford, Ore. — We’ve hit 100 degrees or more every day in August, and 9 times so far this year. No matter your age, the extreme heat can take a toll on your body. But doctors say there are steps you can take to stay safe.
On a hot day like Thursday, the Hawthorne Park splash pad is a lot more desirable than the playground. For kids, keeping cool on a day like this, doesn’t mean they have to stay inside, and experts agree.
“It’s totally okay to be outside in the heat,” nurse practitioner Whitney Serafini of Providence Medical Center says, ” just so long as you’re listening to your body.
And while physicians say it’s okay to be outside, no one should be left inside a vehicle.
Hiking, working out, and other strenuous activity should be limited to the cooler hours of the day. If you’re planning to be outside for more than a few minutes doctors recommend you bring at least 1 liter of water.
“The thing is just making sure you’re drinking enough,” Physician Assistant, Luke Amuchastegi says.
Newborns are especially vulnerable because they are not as adaptable to temperature change, and they can’t communicate how they’re feeling.
Regardless of age, if you're showing signs of heat exhaustion it's a good idea to contact your doctor.