Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council

Washington, D.C. – President Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to a filing in a federal registry.
A senior White House official told NBC News the changes weren’t part of any sort of “power struggle” within the Trump administration.
The shakeup includes three officials who were added back to the NSC, the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.
Officials said Bannon was given a role on the Principals Committee of the NSC only as a check against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Now that Flynn is gone, Bannon is no longer needed in that role.
Bannon will keep his security clearance, a senior White House official said.