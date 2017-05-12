Stolen equipment recovered

Workers arrived Wednesday morning to find the back gate of the public works yard cut.
Employees quickly did inventory and found a light stand worth $5,000 and a large air compressor worth $25,000 had been stolen.
“Losing the compressor, it was going to be a $25,000 piece of equipment to replace, it’s the only one we’ve got capable of that kind of thing. So, yes, it would have put some projects on hold,” explained public works director Rob Brandes.
The equipment was found this afternoon at a property on Demaray drive near RCC, appearing to be in good condition.
Police do have some leads, and although three people were arrested where the equipment was found. It turned out, they were not connected with the theft.