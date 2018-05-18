Stormy Daniels makes appearance in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ/CNN) – Adult film actress Stormy Daniels got a musical welcome at her stop in Bend, Oregon Thursday.
The first of her two scheduled performances at the venue was canceled due to lost luggage at the airport.
Daniels is currently embroiled in a legal battle involving President Trump.
She says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a claim Trump denies.
Trump also denied knowing about a hush money paid to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, by his personal attorney just before the election.
The controversy appears to be a good business advantage for Daniels, and people are lining up to see her risque performance.
Daniels’ Thursday appearance in Bend was the first of three scheduled performances in Oregon.