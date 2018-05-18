At least 8 killed in Texas school shooting, police say

SANTA FE, Texas – Multiple people were killed in a shooting Friday morning at a Texas high school.
Friday morning, an armed suspect walked into a class at Santa Fe High School and opened fire. Witnesses said the suspect, believed to be a male student, appeared to be wielding a shotgun.
Police responded to the scene and were able to arrest one suspect. Another person, also believed to be a student, was taken into custody.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said at least eight people died as a result of the shooting. He added there was a possibility of additional victims.
At least 12 people were transported to area hospitals. Most of the victims are students, Sheriff Gonzales said.
Friday’s school shooting is the third in eight days in the U.S. and the 22nd since the beginning of the year.
This is a breaking news story. For updates, visit https://cnn.it/2k9nNOG