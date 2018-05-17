Home
Two arrested after Ashland armed robbery

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Police arrest two people less than a half hour after a reported armed robbery in Ashland.

It happened at Eagle Mill Road and Oak Street.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say at least two men armed with a rifle, stole several pounds of marijuana and a cell phone before taking off in a white SUV.

The victim called police, who saw the suspects driving North on I-5.

Oregon State Police stopped the SUV at the Chevron on Front Street in Central Point and two men were taken into custody.

Deputies say no one was hurt. Their investigation is ongoing.

