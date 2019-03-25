Strong-arm robbery reported at marijuana-producing property

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for at least two suspects who reportedly took part in a strong-arm robbery north of Eagle Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:00 a.m. on March 23, people at a residence in the 3200 block of Dodge Road said they were restrained by two armed men who stole property before fleeing in a vehicle.
According to detectives, marijuana was being produced at the residence. They believe the location was specifically targeted and there is no threat to the general public.
The suspects were described as white or possibly Hispanic, about 6 feet tall wearing dark clothing and tactical gear.
Due to the ongoing nature of the incident, further details are not being made available.
Anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the robbery is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.