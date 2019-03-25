Apple announces new streaming services

CUPERTINO, Calif. (NBC) – When Apple has launches a new product, that new device is usually “the star” of its presentations. But Monday, Hollywood stars were front and center as Apple took the wraps off of new subscription services.
Tim Cook called on some Hollywood A-listers to help unveil his company’s new video streaming service
Actress Jennifer Aniston and others talked about their new projects for the ad-free service which will debut this fall. But no details yet on price as Apple goes head-to-head with Netflix, Amazon and others.
Jacob Ward, NBC News technology correspondent explained, “This is obviously a way of trying to get us hooked on apple not just as a maker of phones but as a maker of entertainment and other services.”
Apple also introduced a news subscription service, Apple News+. Cook said, “We’ve got magazines for just about every passion.” More than 300 magazines, and a few newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times and Wall Street Journal. It’ll cost $9.99 a month and is eligible for family sharing.
A gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade was also unveiled as well a credit card called “Apple Card,” that offers daily cash back.
The question for Apple is whether this array of new services will pay dividends.
This first keynote focused on services after the news that iPhone sales have fallen 15 percent in the last quarter.