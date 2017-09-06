Home
Heat shield protects structure from Blanket Creek Fire

Heat shield protects structure from Blanket Creek Fire

Local News Technology Top Stories , , , ,

Whaleback snow shelter wrapped with a heat shield to protect it from the Blanket Creek Fire. Credit: Josef Porter/USFS

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Wildland firefighters work hard to keep flames as far from structures as possible, but what happens when the fire gets too close?

Firefighters have many options, including removing fuel from around any structures and using sprinklers to wet the area.

As a last resort for at least on structure threatened by a wildfire burning near Crater Lake, firefighters wrapped a cabin in what appears to be aluminum foil.

But the material is actually a heat shield, similar to portable fire shelters crews can use in an emergency for personal safety.

While the building wrap is thicker, it works the same way–by protecting the structure from radiant heat and burning embers.

When the fire gets close, the fire-resistant wrap can be a structure’s last line of defense.

That’s why when a snow shelter near the Blanket Creek Fire was threatened, it was wrapped.

The Blanket Fire is part of the High Cascades Complex, a series of 20 fires burning in Crater Lake National Park.

Fires within the complex are estimated to have burned 52,255 acres as of September 6.

You can learn more about the art of wrapping here: http://bit.ly/2gHgL1x

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics