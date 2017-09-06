Coos County Forest temporarily closed to the public

Coquille, Ore. – Coos County officials officially declared an emergency in their county due to extreme fire conditions.
As a result, the Coos County Forest is now closed until further notice.
“As you have likely seen, there are currently ongoing large wildfires across the state,” The Coos County Board of Commissioners wrote. “The same extreme fire conditions that led to the fires throughout Oregon also exist in Coos County, and the chance for catastrophic wildfire is great.”
Only essential personnel will be allowed in the forest.
If you see anyone entering the county forest, call the Coos County Department of Forestry at 541-396-7751.
The Board of Commissioners said they’ll re-open the forest as soon as it is safe to do so.