Studded tire season starts in Oregon & California

SALEM, Ore. – Starting November 1, Oregon and California drivers will be able to install studded tires on their vehicles.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said that even though studded tires are allowed through March 31, the metal studs cause about $8.5 million in damage each year on Oregon highways. This estimate doesn’t take into account local roads managed by cities and counties.

ODOT encourages motorists to use traction tires rated for winter conditions instead of studded tires. They carry a special symbol of a three-peaked mountain and snowflake if they’re rated for severe snow conditions. “They work about as well as studded tires on ice, but work better than studded or regular tires in most other winter conditions,” ODOT explained. “And they cause no more damage to road surfaces than regular tires.”

Studded snow tires are permitted anywhere in California from November 1 until April 30 each year.

November 1 is also the first day that drivers will legally need to carry chains over mountain passes in Oregon.

“The first snow of the season typically catches drivers unprepared and off guard,” said Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT District 8 Manager. “Have your vehicle winter-ready and budget extra time to get to your destination.”

With the first winter storm of the season arriving in Southern Oregon and Northern California Tuesday, drivers should stay up to date on changing conditions by monitoring Tripcheck in Oregon and QuickMap in California.

Winter driving tips are in the ODOT Winter Storybook.