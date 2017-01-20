Student hit by car in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore.- A student received minor injuries Friday morning after being hit by a car in Grants Pass.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday near the intersection of SW Greenwood Avenue and SW Bridge Streets. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety didn’t immediately release circumstances surrounding the accident.
The student, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for observation. Law enforcement says the victim received very minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC5 for updates.