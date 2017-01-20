Shasta Co. Sheriff declares local emergency

Redding, Calif. — A local state of emergency for Shasta County has been declared by Sheriff Tom Bosenko, director of Shasta County Emergency Services.
According to the sheriff’s office, the declaration went into effect on January 19 due to recent storms which have caused significant damage throughout the county.
Shasta County Public Works said the the storms have caused over $270,000 of damage in rural areas of the county, including mudslides and significant road damage.
Sheriff Bosenko will seek to have the declaration ratified by the county’s board of supervisors on or before January 24.