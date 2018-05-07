Student with Down syndrome first to graduate college in four years in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – A Portland student just made history after becoming the first student with Down syndrome to complete four years of college in Oregon.
KATU got the chance to meet Cody Sullivan this week, fresh off his graduation ceremony.
Sullivan graduated from Concordia University.
“It’s something that’s so normal for us. We see him every day. We don’t see him any different. So it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s graduating; he’s done his four years here; he’s got his degree,'” said his friend Matt Schweitz.
Sullivan received a certificate of achievement in Elementary Education thanks to the West Coast Think College coalition program.
