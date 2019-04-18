Students fall ill at Waldport elementary school

WALDPORT, Ore. – More than a dozen elementary school students in Waldport, Oregon were hospitalized this week with high levels of carbon monoxide in their blood.
District leaders closed Crestview Heights Elementary Wednesday as they worked to figure out what caused the kids to get sick.
They think it’s the diesel boiler that is used to heat the school.
Since late January, they say there have been issues with the boiler, and reports of noxious odors.
The students have been forced to evacuate classrooms several times.
Madison Bellmore was sickened at school she said, “It felt like someone was stabbing like on the head, it was really bad.”
Superintendent Karen Fischer Gray stated, “We are working hard to find out what’s going on. We want to know!”
That boiler is being shut down for several weeks.
The school has been aired out and the plan is to reopen Thursday.
The mysterious thing is, none of the carbon monoxide detectors were triggered when the kids reported feeling sick.