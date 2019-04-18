CDC investigates Listeria outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Federal health officials are investigating a deadly listeria outbreak involving deli-sliced meats and cheeses.
The CDC said a total of eight people have so far become ill in four states and all had to be hospitalized, but one ended up dying.
The patients all reported eating different types of meats and cheeses at deli counters at various stores, but no common supplier has been identified.
The CDC is not advising consumers to stop eating deli-sliced food, nor should retailers stop selling them. But, experts say pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should handle deli products carefully since they are at a higher risk for infection.
Consumers are advised to thoroughly clean refrigerators, kitchen countertops, and utensils that have touched deli products.