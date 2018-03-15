Students rally for gun control at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio. – About 175 students from across Ohio gathered in the statehouse to ask lawmakers to ban bump stocks.
They also want to stop people convicted of domestic violence from buying guns.
The students say last month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people prompted them to action.
Bright orange shirts showed their numbers–a fact they hope is not lost on legislators.
“Every single one of these people are going to be voters in a few short years if they aren’t already,” student Emily Marmer said. “Those are all the constituents of the legislators that we’re talking to today. And I think it’s so important for them to see that each one of these people is a voter that they might be getting if they don’t listen to our voice,”
Student Matthew Youkilis said, “My cousin was one of the victims of the shooting in Parkland and her family – her immediate family and extended family – we want to stand up and make this an issue so that this doesn’t happen to another family.”
Another student group also held a rally earlier in the day. They asked lawmakers to spend money on counselors and nurses for schools instead of more resource officers.