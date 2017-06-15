Home
Students will return to new classrooms at Kids Unlimited this fall

Medford, Ore. — School wrapped up for students at Kids Unlimited Thursday. When they return in the fall they’ll likely be learning in some new classrooms.

Construction of a 30-thousand square foot extension, performing arts theatre, commercial kitchen and more are all moving swiftly off Niantic Street in Medford.

“It’s a pretty monumental transformation for not only our organization but for the neighborhood and the community of Medford,” Executive Director, Tom Cole says, “each day literally there’s something new being created with this building and it’s exciting to see it come together. ”

The expansion has been made possible almost entirely through private donations. A few of the buildings will be finished by the end of summer/early fall with the building extension slated for completion in December.

