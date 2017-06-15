Home
Tiny home village nearing completion in Medford

Medford, Ore. —   It’s the home stretch for construction on Medford’s tiny house community for the homeless.

The structures are in place at Hope Village, and paint and rooftops are coming next week.

“At that point then we’ll move inside,” construction project manager, Jim Keeter says, “there is some sheet rock and wood paneling to do inside but they’re already insulated and ready for that.”

The project’s construction manager adds it wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

“90% of it’s all volunteer,” Keeter says, “We have to hire contractors for heating, air, plumbing, and electrical [because] that’s a specialty but beyond that- the structure, the remodel- all volunteers.”

The homes should be finished in about 2 weeks. Then they’ll complete the community center and shower trailer. Best case scenario, folks will be moving into their new homes by mid-July.

