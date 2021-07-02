Studies continue to show COVID-19 symptoms milder for vaccinated individuals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – More research still suggests that those who are fully vaccinated and still end up contracting COVID-19 will have milder symptoms and a shorter infection time.
The data came from nearly 4,000 study participants across two studies.
In all, COVID-19 infections were identified in 156 people who were unvaccinated but in only five people who were fully vaccinated with one of the mRNA vaccines and in 11 who were partially vaccinated.
The scientists were able to detect the virus in the vaccinated group for a week compared to the two weeks for the unvaccinated individuals.
Also, the scientists found those who were vaccinated had a viral load that was 40% less than that of unvaccinated participants.
The experts say early research has suggested that viral load could play a role in disease severity and secondary transmission.