Growth of Tennant Fire slows

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Growth of the Tennant Fire in rural Siskiyou County has slowed over the last 24 hours.
The wildfire was first reported Monday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the junction of Highway 97 and Tennant Road. That’s about 30 miles east of Yreka and 26 miles northeast of Weed.
Tuesday morning, the Tennant Fire was reported to be about 1,700 acres, mostly burning in brush and young timber. By Wednesday morning, the fire was an estimated 7,000 acres. That number grew to 9,439 acres Thursday. By Friday morning, the fire grew by just 397 acres.
The USFS said 6% of the fire’s perimeter was contained.
While mop-up has started along the western flank of the fire, there is still active fire behavior along the eastern flank.
People living around the fire were warned they may need to evacuate Monday. That warning was followed shortly thereafter by an evacuation order for the area east of Highway 97 to East Ball Mountain Road and from Old State Highway to Bray. The order includes RoundValley
Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for people around the fire. A map of current evacuations warnings and orders can be found here: https://bit.ly/3jyX2To
For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7584/.
The cause of the Tennant Fire remains under investigation.