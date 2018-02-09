Study calls two southern Oregon bridges ‘structurally deficient’

Medford, Ore. — Two southern Oregon bridges have been called structurally deficient. That’s according to a new study by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
One of the two that made the list is the Barnett Road overpass. The bridge was built back in 1962. According to the study, drivers cross it nearly 16,000 times each day, which has taken its toll.
“Mainly because of the deck and if you’ve seen it – you’ve seen some potholes in that deck,” said Gary Leaming, Oregon Department of Transportation.
The study also lists US-199 southbound over the Rogue River in Josephine County. That bridge was built in 1931. It’s crossed about 32,000 times each day.
