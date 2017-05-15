Study: Diesel emissions contribute to thousands of early deaths

Washington, D.C. (NBC News) – Emissions from diesel vehicles may contribute to thousands of premature deaths across the world.
A new study from environmental health analytics looked at nitrogen oxide pollution in 11 countries – including the U.S.
Researchers found one-third to one-half of vehicles exceed the limits for diesel emissions, especially buses and heavy duty trucks.
These excess emissions were linked to an estimated 38,000 early deaths in 2015 alone.
Current vehicles emit far more nitrogen oxides in real world conditions than during laboratory testing.
The study was led by researchers at Environmental Health Analytics and published in ‘Nature.’