Missing New Jersey boy found safe after night in the woods

Acton, Maine (NBC News) – A 5-year-old New Jersey boy who became separated from his family during a hike in Maine has been found safe.
Christopher Grecco was found early Monday morning after eight hours alone in the woods near Acton, Maine.
Wardens say a volunteer rescuer and her dog found the boy lying on the ground, playing dead, because he thought her dog was a fox.
The search was launched Sunday evening after the boy became separated from a group of relatives hiking along a trail near the New Hampshire border.
The volunteer says the boy was wet, tired and hungry, but otherwise alright.