Study: Elevated lead levels found in some store bought baby food

Washington, D.C.- A new study has revealed some baby food sold in stores has detectable levels of lead.
The Environmental Defense Fund explored data from the Food and Drug Administration and found evidence of elevated lead levels.
“That included fruit juices, baby fruit juices, root vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes, and some categories of cookies like arrowroot biscuits and teething cookies,” said Sarah Vogel of the Environmental Defense Fund.
No information was released as to how much lead was found, or which baby food brands are involved. While some samples showed no lead at all, others were above the maximum level set by the FDA.
The FDA said it isn’t concerned about the findings and doctors say parents shouldn’t be, either. According to the FDA website, “lead is in food because it is in the environment and lead cannot simply be removed from food.”
“I certainly would not recommend avoiding entire food groups because of a concern about lead exposure. Root vegetables are a really healthy choice for babies,” said Dr. Aparna Bole, M.D., a pediatrician at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
Experts say anyone who is concerned can make their own baby food using local produce, and speak to their pediatrician about the best ways to avoid lead.