Styrofoam ban passes House, heads to Gov. Kotek’s desk

SALEM, Ore. – A bill banning the use of Styrofoam to-go containers in Oregon is headed to the Governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 543 passed the House with bipartisan support.

Under the bill, restaurants, food carts, and other vendors in Oregon would be banned from serving meals in plastic foam containers.

They’re already banned in Medford and Ashland.

Also heading to Governor Kotek’s desk is Senate Bill 545.

It lets customers bring their own containers to take their leftovers.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.