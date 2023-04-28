Styrofoam ban passes House, heads to Gov. Kotek’s desk

Posted by Ethan McReynolds April 27, 2023

SALEM, Ore. – A bill banning the use of Styrofoam to-go containers in Oregon is headed to the Governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 543 passed the House with bipartisan support.

Under the bill, restaurants, food carts, and other vendors in Oregon would be banned from serving meals in plastic foam containers.

They’re already banned in Medford and Ashland.

Also heading to Governor Kotek’s desk is Senate Bill 545.

It lets customers bring their own containers to take their leftovers.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content