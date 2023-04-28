Medford Library security could stay indefinitely

MEDFORD, Ore. – A program meant to bolster security at the Medford Library may be here to stay indefinitely.

Last week, the Jackson County Library District Board approved a security firm contract for the Medford Library.

We told you then that it was designed to be a 4-week program.

The library system now says it plans to make it permanent.

According to the library, even with a small sample size, they have noticed a difference at the library with the addition of security.

This comes after calls from the City of Medford and some in the community to resolve safety concerns at the downtown library.

