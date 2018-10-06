Substance identified in Britt Festival overdose

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police have identified the substance ingested by a group at Britt Festival that sent two men and one woman to the hospital.
The three people were suffering from what appeared to be a drug overdose. One of the men later died at the hospital.
Police say the substance is MDA, a precursor to MDMA, and is a schedule-one controlled substance.
The case is still under investigation tonight.
“Drugs have different effects on people…and how each person’s body chemistry metabolizes the drugs could lead to different results. So, that’s the scary part about it,” said Lt. Kerry Curtis, Medford Police Department.
Police say the substance likely came out of California and is no longer in the valley.
They’re still trying to determine where the substance came from and how it got in the hands of the three individuals.
