Sugar Pine/Miles Fires Level 3, Level 2 evacuation zones expanded

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of August 2 at 9:50 a.m. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. The latest information can be found via an interactive map available HERE or by calling the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305
TRAIL, Ore. – The Sugar Pine and Miles Fires are prompting officials to announce new Level 2 (be set) and Level 3 (go) evacuation notices.
On the morning of August 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office announced they’re expanding some Level 3 and Level 2 zones already established in the area. However, no residences are contained within the new boundaries.
The evacuation zones for the Miles/Sugar Pine fire now include the following areas:
Level 3 “Go”: Elk Creek Road, 8800 and above; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road, 829 and above; Shelly Lane, all addresses; 4000-block Lewis Road; upper section of West Branch Elk Creek Road.
Level 2 “Be Set”: Elk Creek Road between West Branch Elk Creek Road and Alco Creek Road; West Branch Elk Creek Road, 200-block; Takelma Drive, along the north side of Lost Creek Lake; Lewis Road from Highway 62 to the 3000-block; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Highway 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road from Highway 62 to the 820-block; Mill Creek Drive between Highway 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses; uninhabited area west of West Branch Elk Creek Road.
For more information on preparedness and to sign up for Citizen Alert, go to www.rvem.org .
To check the status of a specific address, refer to the interactive fire map at http://joco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=37b8a655d90f4f82ba35ba107a827840 . This map is complete and includes all updates to evacuations.