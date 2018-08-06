Prominent community member Bill Sweet passes away

We here at KOBI-TV NBC5 would want to honor a long-time member of the community.
Services were held Sunday for 98-year-old Bill Sweet.
He was a prominent Oregonian and life-long resident of Coos and Curry Counties.
Bill was a rancher, a cattleman, a banker and a local and state civic leader.
Bill was also a former Coos Bay Citizen of the Year and became president of Western Bank in 1960.
Under his leadership, Western Bank grew to over forty locations throughout Oregon.
All of us at KOBI send our deepest sympathies to Mr. Sweet’s family and our acknowledgment of a long life of service.