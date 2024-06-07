Sulfur Fire burning in rough terrain south of Happy Camp

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a wildfire that sparked south of Happy Camp near the Sulfur Springs Campground Thursday evening.

According to the Klamath National Forest, the Sulfur Fire is burning on the east side of Elk Creek between Cougar and Copper Creeks.

At last check it was two acres in size and crews say it was “burning at a moderate rate of spread.”

It is burning through timber and dead fuels at the top of a slope, making the terrain difficult to access by ground.

Air tankers were called in to perform retardant drops Thursday night.

According to the forest service, crews continued to work through the night with additional resources expected on Friday.