Summer Olympics pushed to next year

TOKYO, Japan (NBC) – After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games have a new launch date in 2021.
Postponing the games is a huge financial blow for Japan. The country had invested $13 billion in the run-up to the games.
The summer games will now be played from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021 with the Paralympics to follow from August 24th to September 5th.
Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, made the formal announcement this Monday at a press conference.
The forced delay over COVID-19 pandemic concerns last week is the first in the history of the modern Olympics.