Cathe Williams on Upcoming Mental Health Fair

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Mental Health Fair is coming to Medford in May.

Cathe Williams, one of the people involved in putting the fair on, joined NBC5 Sunrise this morning to talk about the event with anchor Marcus Veal.

The fair will have events, vendors, and resources for those looking for mental health support or wanting to learn more about resources available to those searching.

Cathe said one of the goals of the mental health fair is to remove the stigma behind mental health support.

She shared her experience in learning more about her own mental health and how she has grown. She also talked about how she wants other people to grow in their own mental health.

The Mental Health Fair will take place May 16 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 140 N Oakdale Ave. in Medford from 9am-3pm.

Watch the full interview above for more details.

