Cathe Williams on Upcoming Mental Health Fair

Posted by Ben Blake April 25, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Mental Health Fair is coming to Medford in May.

Cathe Williams, one of the people involved in putting the fair on, joined NBC5 Sunrise this morning to talk about the event with anchor Marcus Veal.

The fair will have events, vendors, and resources for those looking for mental health support or wanting to learn more about resources available to those searching.

Cathe said one of the goals of the mental health fair is to remove the stigma behind mental health support.

She shared her experience in learning more about her own mental health and how she has grown. She also talked about how she wants other people to grow in their own mental health.

The Mental Health Fair will take place May 16 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 140 N Oakdale Ave. in Medford from 9am-3pm.

Watch the full interview above for more details.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ben Blake
View More Posts
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
Skip to content