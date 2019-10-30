Day of the dead race hitting the streets this weekend

TALENT, ORE. — For the 7th year, organizers are planning a Day of the Dead run. It’s scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at Talent City Hall. Chela Salchez, creator of the run joined the Sunrise team for a preview.
For more information, click here.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.