ODF’s Natalie Weber gives us tips to Keep Oregon Green this fire season

MEDFORD, Ore — June 1st marked the official beginning of fire season in Jackson and Josephine counties. NBC5 familiar face Natalie Weber, now with the Oregon Department of Forestry, stopped by Sunrise to talk with Marcus Veal about what that means for people wanting to enjoy outdoor activities in Southern Oregon this summer.

Rain and snow, along with generally cooler temperatures this spring kept Southern Oregon relatively fire free until the middle of March. Since then, ODF Southwest Oregon says they’ve responded to 14 fires, all caused by humans. Altogether, these fires burned about 10 acres.

The fire danger level is currently “Low”, and the ODF has restrictions in place that will help keep Oregon green:

– No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels.

– No fireworks on or within 1/8 of a mile of ODF-protected land.

– Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited.

– Campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds, and on private land with the landowner’s permission. Portable stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels may be used in areas clear of vegetation at any time.

– Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations.

– Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation.

For more information about fire season in Southern Oregon, visit swofire.com

