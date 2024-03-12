Sunrise Interview: Carol O’Neal on the Rogue Valley Symphonic Band Concerts

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band has two upcoming concerts this weekend.

President of the RVSB Board, Carol O’Neal, joined NBC5 News at Sunrise for an interview with anchor Marcus Veal this morning to talk about the concert-filled weekend.

The concerts will be Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, with Saturday’s at the SOU Music Recital Hall and Sunday’s at North Medford High School. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Seniors, and $5 for children/students. They are available or online at roguevalleysymphonicband.org.

For more information about the event, upcoming events, and how to support the band, watch the full interview above.

